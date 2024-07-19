World Brain Day 2024: Significance, History & Ways To Keep Brain Healthy

The World Federation of Neurology observes World Brain Day on July 22 to raise awareness of the value of brain health. The complexity of the brain controls our senses, emotions, behaviours, and perception of the outside world. This yearly event, which includes people of all ages, races and genders, focuses on brain health education to enhance equity for those with brain disorders. World Brain Day in 2024 will centre on increasing awareness throughout the world to enhance accessibility and lessen gaps in equality for people with brain illnesses.

World Brain Day 2024: Significance

The goal of World Brain Day is to prevent, treat, and cure brain disorders worldwide. This day attempts to decrease the difficulties caused by brain disorders by increasing awareness of them. World Brain Day in 2024 is a vital opportunity to achieve equality for people with disabilities globally. World Brain Day was first observed globally by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN). Neurological illnesses cause considerable disability and are classified as reversible or permanent based on their development and distinctive characteristics. The idea of brain health is still being promoted by the WFN.

World Brain Day 2024: History

The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) created World Brain Day to raise awareness of neurology and brain health. July 22 was declared as World Brain Day by the WFN, which was established in Belgium on July 22, 1957. The Public Awareness and Advocacy Committee's proposal, which was made during the September 22, 2013, World Congress of Neurology (WCN) Council of Delegates conference, is where this concept first came from. Strong support for it resulted in the Board of Trustees approving it in February 2014. Since then, July 22 has been dedicated as World Brain Day every year to promote awareness and support for brain health throughout the world.

World Brain Day 2024: 5 Ways To Keep Your Brain Healthy