World Children's Day 2019: These brave kids took efforts to make a big change—Watch

New Delhi: United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) observes World Children Day on November 20 every year. This time it is more special because it coincides with 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It is treated as a global day for children worldwide as it aims at improving the lives of millions of kids around.

UNICEF's World Children's Day is marked to create awareness around the globe about how children suffer and some are even denied the basic right to heath, education and livelihood. It also aims to raise funds for the betterment of children's future.

Here are some videos, where these brave kids have taken big leap to make a change in the society.

Shraddha Karmore, 16, took efforts to solve the garbage issue in her village. She set out to create awareness about cleanliness and hygiene in her village through posters and slogans.

Aman Goregaon, 17, shares his personal story from being a shy person to a totally transformed and confident boy. This sea-change came only after he joined an NGO and took part in various activities and sessions.

Yuvraj Sidam is a peer educator who has been working on creating awareness about menstruation and health-related issues in his village.

Saika Balmika Shaikh shares her story of when she was only 16, she was forced to marry an unknown man. To this, she not only refused but also raised her voice against it.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy World Children's Day!