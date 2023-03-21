World Down Syndrome Day 2023: Significance, Theme And Why Should People Wear Odd Socks Today?

Down's syndrome: A person with Down's syndrome has an extra chromosome, which is a disorder that is present at birth. In the womb, chromosomes control how we develop and operate. Every year on March 21, there is an international event known as World Down Syndrome Day. The purpose of the day is to develop an awareness about Down syndrome and provide support for people whose lives are impacted by it. The triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome, is unique, which is why the United Nations chose March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day. World Down Syndrome Day: History The UN General Assembly passed a resolution in November 2011 declaring every year's International Down Syndrome Day. The Assembly declared March 21 to be "World Down Syndrome Day" the following month. The UNGA also declared that beginning in 2012, International Down Syndrome Day would be observed annually. World Down Syndrome Day was first marked in 2006, following its establishment by Down Syndrome International (DSI) during its World Congress in 2005. Eventually, the Brazilian Federation of Down Syndrome Organizations joined forces with DSI and its members to launch a broad campaign to gain support on a global scale. World Down Syndrome Day: Significance World Down Syndrome Day advocates compassion and acceptance of those who have this condition while increasing public awareness of Down syndrome. Also, it offers a chance to recognise the accomplishments and efforts of those with Down syndrome, who frequently experience from social exclusion and prejudice. World Down Syndrome Day 2023: Theme This year's World Down Syndrome Day has the motto "With Us, Not For Us" as its theme. The message is that people with disabilities have the same rights to equal treatment and opportunity as everyone else. Why Do People Wear Odd Socks For Down’s Syndrome Day? This year, the #LotsOfSocks campaign has been put together on March 21st to raise awareness of Down’s syndrome. Here's some additional information on the observance of World Down Syndrome Day and the ways in which it is commemorated. To participate, it's encouraged that individuals to put on their most vibrant and diverse socks - and certainly, non-matching ones. If questioned, explain that you're sporting them to promote awareness of Down's syndrome. Additionally, you can engage in the event through social media by posting a photo and utilizing the #LotsOfSocks hastag.