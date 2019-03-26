हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World Down Syndrome Day

World Down Syndrome Week: IFFM's video celebrating father-daughter relationship will warm the cockles of your heart—Watch

The World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated every year on March 21.

World Down Syndrome Week: IFFM&#039;s video celebrating father-daughter relationship will warm the cockles of your heart—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has released a heartwarming video celebrating the eternal father-daughter bond. It shows children suffering from Down Syndrome with their fathers and the beautiful connection they share.

Bollywood classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's (DDLJ) track 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has been used in the video. The fathers and daughters from across the globe in the video clip lip-sync to the song and make it an emotional watch.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the video link on Twitter. He wrote: “To celebrate #WorldDownSyndromeWeek, #IFFM has made this beautiful showreel that celebrates LOVE... #DDLJ #SRK #Kajol #YRF @mitublange... Link:”

Watch it here:

The World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated every year on March 21. It is marked to create awareness about it and also advocate the rights of people affected by it.

Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder which is caused by the presence of all or part of the third copy of chromosome 21. It is also known by the name Trisomy 21.

 

Tags:
World Down Syndrome DayWorld Down Syndrome WeekIFFMIndian Film festival of MelbourneDown SyndromeDDLJTujhe Dekha To Ye Jana SanamDilwale Dulhania Le JayengeDown Syndrome video
