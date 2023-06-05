World Environment Day: Are You Doing Your Bit? Check Easy Ways To Live Sustainable Life

Every day, we make decisions that have an impact on the environment, the climate, and many animals. There are numerous things we can do to "choose wild" and minimise our environmental impact to provide more space for wild animals and plants, from what we eat to the products we use.

It entails making decisions that limit our environmental effects, cutting back on waste and pollution, and protecting natural resources.

Mr Gupta Kaushik, Founder of Mriga Foundation, Mrigakshi Global and U&I Global Consultants shares tips on building a sustainble livelihood in the long run.

"To build an environment-friendly lifestyle in the long run, we must prioritize the organic way of production for everything we derive from Mother Earth. Whether it's the food we consume, the materials we use, or the products we create, adopting organic practices becomes paramount," says Mr Kaushik.

"By embracing organic production methods, we can minimize the use of harmful chemicals and synthetic substances that harm both the environment and our health. It involves nurturing the soil with natural fertilizers, employing sustainable farming techniques, and safeguarding biodiversity."

Steps for Living A More Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

- Awareness is the first step.

- Organic farming promotes healthier ecosystems, reduces pollution, and conserves water resources. It also ensures that the food we consume is free from harmful pesticides and genetically modified organisms, promoting our well-being.

- Beyond food, focusing on organic production extends to various industries such as textiles, cosmetics, and household products. By choosing organic materials and manufacturing processes, we contribute to reducing environmental impact and supporting a more sustainable future.

- From sourcing raw materials to manufacturing, packaging, and disposal, adopting organic practices can significantly minimize our ecological footprint. Building an environment-friendly lifestyle means being mindful of the entire lifecycle of the products we consume.

- Start by reducing non-renewable resources consumption and their wastage; opt for durable and recyclable products.

- By prioritizing sustainability and respecting the natural cycles of life, we can create a future where every aspect of our lifestyle is rooted in the principles of environmental stewardship.

- Support local and organic food production, reduce meat consumption, and adopt plant-based diets.

- Choose sustainable transportation options such as walking, cycling, or public transit. Cultivate a connection with nature and advocate for environmental conservation.

- It is through conscious consumption, mindful use, and responsible waste management that we can build a sustainable future.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University further comments, "To build an environmentally friendly lifestyle for long-term sustainability, we must embrace conscious choices and collective action. Embrace renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, and minimize water usage through efficient fixtures and conservation habits. Educate others, foster community engagement, and collaborate for systemic change. Together, we can forge a path towards a sustainable livelihood and a healthier planet."

Ways to live more sustainably and responsibly

- Think twice before shopping- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

- Go #PlasticFree

- Pay attention to product labels

- Drive less but Drive green

Let us tread gently upon the Earth, making conscious choices that prioritize renewable resources and reduce waste.

Remember, change begins at home. Let's embrace renewable energy sources, practice water conservation, and foster biodiversity by supporting organic and locally sourced products. Let's rethink our transportation choices, opting for eco-friendly alternatives like cycling, carpooling, or public transit. Together, we can create a future where nature and humanity coexist in perfect harmony.

Dr. Sarvam Ritam Khare Advocate on Record, Supreme Court of India also adds, "Human existence without environment is impossible. Now it is not about keeping earth habitable for our progeny, rather the exigency is that of our healthy existence."

"With AQI crossing 300 - 500 and depletion of drinking water in almost all major cities so much so that it is being bought in almost every household. The grain we need is chemically contaminated with pesticides and poison. Its high time that we learn and contribute proactively for the sustainable living and find out ways for healthy coexistence of nature and man."

In conclusion, By adopting an environment friendly lifestyle, we become catalysts for positive change, inspiring others to join us on this transformative journey. Learn from nature to live and live with nature for a long and healthy life.