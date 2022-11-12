World Kindness Day 2022: Date, theme, history and significance

World Kindness Day 2022: There is nothing above kindness in this world. While it is true that cases of heinous crimes and activities are increasing day by day, it cannot be denied that the kindness still exists and is ruling the world. Someone once said that “kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world”.

But why are we talking about kindness? Well, it is because World Kindness Day is just around the corner. The emotion of kindness is what defines if the person is good or bad. A person must possess this quality as it is the only right way to behave with others.

Date and significance

World Kindness Day is celebrated worldwide on November 13. The motive behind the celebration of this day is to highlight the importance of kindness all over the world. This day promotes every kind of act that is done with kindness.

If you are one of those who feel good after performing any act of kindness, then you understand what kindness actually is!

Theme

This year, the theme for World Kindness Day 2022 is "Be kind whenever possible." This theme is inspired by a quote of Dalai Lama.

History

The history of the World Kindness Day begin in 1997 when the first conference was hosted by World Kindness Movement in Tokyo, Japan to bring organizations with the same though process together from across the world. It is observed in many countries including Canada, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

It was in 1998, when the day was announced to be celebrated annually. The movement started spreading across the globe every year. In 2005, the UK kindness movement began and in 2009 Singapore too became an active member of the group. The World Kindness Movement gradually reached 27 countries and was finally recognized as an official NGO in Switzerland few years back.