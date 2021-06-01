World Milk Day 2021: Dairy supports livelihood of 1 billion people and other interesting facts!

New Delhi: World Milk Day is celebrated each year on June 1. The day was first commemorated on June 1, 2000 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to celebrate the dairy sector and highlight the importance of milk products as a global food.

This year’s theme for World Milk Day is ‘ Sustainability in the dairy sector’. The focus will be on spreading messages around the environment, nutrition and socio-economics of milk production and consumption.

Check out the health benefits of this nutritious drink:

Milk is an excellent source of protein. Milk contains all nine of the essential amino acids and is known as a ‘complete protein’. Two types of protein found in milk are casein and whey protein. Casein helps to lower your blood pressure and whey protein improves mood and reduces stress.

Milk contains ‘nutrients of concern’ which many diets lack. The white drink is loaded with nutrients such as potassium, B12, calcium and vitamin D, which are generally lacking in many diets. It also contains Vitamin A, B1, B2, potassium and magnesium.

Milk is really good for your bone health. Milk contains calcium, phosphorus, potassium and protein. All these nutrients are vital for strong, healthy bones. Studies have shown consuming milk and dairy can lower the risk of you developing osteoporosis and fractures.

Milk can help you keep your weight in check. Milk contains conjugated linoleic acid which has the ability to boost weight loss by promoting fat breakdown and inhibiting fat production. Also studies have shown that high levels of dietary calcium, like the one present in milk, promote fat breakdown and inhibit fat absorption in the body.

Many people are lactose intolerant. However, many individuals are now reporting to be lactose intolerant. Lactose is a substance that is found in dairy products and if you are lactose intolerant, it is hard for you to digest dairy. Bloating, diarrhea and abdominal cramps after eating dairy are some of the common symptoms.