World Music Day 2021: The ultimate Bollywood playlist to get you grooving and moving!

New Delhi: Music is the force that binds us all and to celebrate its powerful effect on us, we have World Music Day that is observed every year on June 21. This year, it falls on Monday so we get a chance to kickstart the week with a musical touch.

Traditionally, on this day, people are urged to play music in their neighbourhoods, parks and balconies. If it wasn't for the pandemic, we would have seen concerts and live shows by popular musicians.

However, this doesn't mean we can't celebrate at home. Here's a collection of top songs of 2021 that will get you in a groovy mood on this World Music Day:

1. Seeti Maar: This peppy dance number is perfect for a morning workout or to get your spirits high before working out! Featuring the charismatic Salman Khan and the stunning Disha Patani, the video has over 1 million views. The music of the track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and Shabbir Ahmad is the lyricist. Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur are the vocalists.

2. Dil Hai Deewana: A fun song for hopeless romantics or people with a major crush. The music video features Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor in a fun love story. 'Dil Hai Deewana' is sung by Darshan Raval and Zara Khan. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

3. Jee Ni Karda: Here's another banger featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh from their latest flick 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. The song is sung by Jass Manak, Manak -E, Nikhita Gandhi; it was composed by Manak- E. It's a complete party song and if you're having friends over on this day, this song is a must-add to your playlist.

4. Madhanya: Singer Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar had come together to create the perfect love song. The song, sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur, is perfect for a romantic evening inside with your partner.

5. Baarish Ki Jaaye: This song with its dreamy lyrics will take you away from reality and make you see the world in a different way. The song is sung by B Praak and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Sunanda Sharma in its music video.

We wish our readers a happy World Music Day!