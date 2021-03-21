World Poetry Day 2021: When Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt turned poets

New Delhi: World Poetry Day, which was first adopted at the 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999, is commemorated each year on March 21.

The day is celebrated to mark the distinct quality of poetry to encapsulate the creative spirit of the human mind. World Poetry Day aims to celebrate "linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to offer endangered languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities," as stated in the United Nations official page.

Poetry has shaped the political, cultural, and spiritual landscape of societies across ages. We have spiritual poems, love poems, patriotic poems among many others. The art form has also been used by our celebrities to express themselves.

We have dug out poems churned out by Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt on World Poetry Day.

Sara Ali Khan

The young actress often shares posts on Instagram with small poems penned by her. She had earlier shared a photo of herself with her mother and brother and captioned it, "Nights like these

Find us a pod- we’re the peas

With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas

Because as they say the best things come in threes"

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt, who took a writing course during the lockdown, wrote the sweetest poem for her sister and author Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday. "Since we were little

you were always my angel

you literally gave me wings

dancing around with ME on beds and things

I love that we’ve got our own language

one that’s full of fruits and veggies

Ahh.. life without you is just so basic

also who would look after my arms and leggies?

I know we’re technically sisters,

But I believe you’re my soul mate too

you make every living moment better

I truly don’t know what id do without you!!



you’re my everything sweetie..

my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too..

happy birthday to ME

As today is the day I to celebrate you

P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I’m no writer.. just your little sister who loves you," wrote the actress.

Taking a cue from the celebrities, you too go-ahead and write down a poem this World Poetry Day. Let no one tell you that you need to be a professional writer to make poems.

Happy World Poetry Day 2021!