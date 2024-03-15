World Sleep Day: Unlock The Secrets To Quality Sleep With Expert Advice

New Delhi: As we celebrate World Sleep Day on March 15, 2024, the pursuit of quality sleep takes center stage. It’s no secret that quality sleep is essential for our health because it helps our brains, strengthens our immune system, controls our metabolism, reduces stress, and repairs our skin. But getting a peaceful night's sleep isn't always easy. Dyson engineer Michael Love offers practical advice on optimising your sleep environment for a restful night. Let's delve into his tips for better sleep.

The right light: Studies suggest that unintentional exposure to artificial light late at night (for example from phone or computer screens) tends to disrupt sleep continuity, which can have a knock-on effect on efficiency throughout the day. To minimise disruption, consider using lights that aid relaxation and facilitate a gradual wake-up in the morning.

Mattress Vacuuming: While it may look clean, your mattress may actually be a hot bed of microscopic life, which could be impacting your wellbeing while you sleep. Dust mites, their faeces, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and other allergens make up the complex matrix that is household dust, which also exists in your mattress and could be a distraction from a good night’s sleep.

In addition, some materials commonly found in mattresses and bedding products contain plasticizers and flame-retardants, known as VOCs, which can easily be released into the air at room temperature. Spending extended periods near these pollutant sources increases our exposure to VOCs.

During sleep, our bodies elevate the surface temperature of mattresses, while sweating and the buffering capacity of bedding materials increase humidity. This combination creates optimal conditions for house dust mites and facilitates the release of VOCs into the air. Regular washing and vacuuming can reduce allergen build-up for a cleaner, healthier sleep environment.

A quiet purifier is crucial for uninterrupted sleep. Excessive noise can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to poor rest and decreased productivity during the day.

Supporting a peaceful sleeping environment while effectively capturing pollutants in the air.

Minimise Pollution: Indoor air pollution may decrease the quality of your sleep due to the presence of potential pollutants and allergy triggers in the air. According to the Dyson’s first Global Connected Air Quality Data project India tops global indoor air pollution chart with highest annual PM2.5 levels. The data also reveals that unlike most places where the air is worst at night, in India, the most polluted time inside was between 7 am and midday. That means we're breathing in the polluted air right when we wake up.

Various sources of particle pollution, including mattresses, bedding fibres, and even cuddly toys, contribute to poor indoor air quality in bedrooms. Movement or rearrangement of these items can release settled dust, increasing pollutant levels which may cause you to feel discomfort. By using an air purifier, individuals can effectively remove airborne pollutants and create a cleaner environment.

Right temperature: Adjusting your body temperature to achieve comfortable sleep often means warmer air in cooler months and cooler air during summer. Comfortable temperatures and humidity levels can help create optimal bedtime conditions.