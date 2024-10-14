World Students’ Day 2024: Top 7 Books Written By Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam And His Must-Read Favorite Titles

October 15, 2024, marks the birth anniversary of one of India's most beloved figures, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. He is fondly remembered as the "Missile Man of India" and the 11th President of the country, was not only a visionary scientist and leader but also a prolific author. His writings, like his life, are an embodiment of wisdom, inspiration, and the importance of dreaming big. Through his books, Dr. Kalam shared his vision for India's progress, science, education, and youth empowerment. Moreover, being an avid reader himself, Dr. Kalam often emphasized the importance of reading and would recommend several books that influenced his thinking. Let’s explores some of the books penned by Dr. Kalam and his favorite reads on his birth anniversary:

Books Written by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

1. Wings of Fire: An Autobiography

"Wings of Fire" is one of the most popular autobiographies written by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. In this book, he traces his life journey from his humble beginnings in Rameswaram to becoming the chief architect of India’s missile programs. Co-authored with Arun Tiwari, the book shares Dr. Kalam's personal experiences, struggles, and the critical role he played in India's defense sector. It's a source of inspiration for countless individuals, especially students and young professionals.

2. Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power Within India

"Ignited Minds" was written with the youth of India in mind. Dr. Kalam strongly believed that the younger generation had the potential to transform the country. In this book, he talks about the role of education, knowledge, and hard work in shaping the future of India. He emphasizes the need for a developed India and inspires readers to dream big and work with determination toward the nation’s progress.

3. India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium

Co-authored with Dr. Y.S. Rajan, this book outlines Dr. Kalam's vision for India to become a developed nation by the year 2020. It highlights the steps needed in various sectors such as science, technology, agriculture, and industry to achieve this goal. The book not only focuses on the challenges India faces but also provides solutions, encouraging citizens to contribute to the nation’s development.

4. My Journey: Transforming Dreams into Actions

"My Journey" is a personal account of Dr. Kalam's early life, his education, and the people who influenced him. In this book, he reflects on the key events and lessons that shaped his life, offering insight into his philosophy and guiding principles. It's an inspirational read for anyone interested in understanding how simple yet profound life experiences can lead to extraordinary achievements.

5. The Luminous Sparks

This unique book is a collection of poems and writings by Dr. Kalam. A man of science, Dr. Kalam also had a deep appreciation for art and poetry. "The Luminous Sparks" reflects his thoughts on life, spirituality, and the quest for knowledge. Through his poetry, Dr. Kalam encourages readers to explore the deeper meaning of life and to find the spark within themselves.

6. Turning Points: A Journey Through Challenges

A sequel to "Wings of Fire," this book covers Dr. Kalam’s years as the President of India. He shares his experiences in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the decisions he made, and the challenges he faced. The book highlights his vision for India's development and his thoughts on leadership, governance, and public service.

7. Transcendence: My Spiritual Experiences with Pramukh Swamiji

In "Transcendence," Dr. Kalam writes about his spiritual journey and his close association with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, a spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect. The book provides insight into Dr. Kalam's spiritual beliefs and how they influenced his life, offering readers a glimpse of his personal connection with faith and spirituality.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's Favorite Books to Read

In addition to being an inspiring writer, Dr. Kalam was an avid reader. He believed that reading was essential for personal growth and knowledge. Here are some of the books that Dr. Kalam often cited as his favorites:

1. "Thirukkural" by Thiruvalluvar

One of Dr. Kalam’s favorite books was the "Thirukkural," an ancient Tamil text written by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. The book is a collection of 1,330 couplets offering wisdom on various aspects of life, including ethics, politics, and love. Dr. Kalam admired the timeless wisdom of the "Thirukkural" and often referred to it in his speeches and writings.

2. "Light from Many Lamps" by Lillian Eichler Watson

This book, a compilation of inspiring thoughts and ideas from various leaders, was a personal favorite of Dr. Kalam. "Light from Many Lamps" is filled with stories and quotes from influential thinkers such as Abraham Lincoln, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Helen Keller. Dr. Kalam found great inspiration from this book and often quoted it during his speeches.

3. "Man the Unknown" by Alexis Carrel

Dr. Kalam admired this philosophical work, which explores the nature of human beings and their capacity for greatness. Written by Nobel laureate Alexis Carrel, the book delves into the scientific and spiritual aspects of life, offering deep insights into the human condition.

4. "The Prophet" by Kahlil Gibran

Dr. Kalam was a fan of Kahlil Gibran's poetic masterpiece, "The Prophet." This book contains philosophical musings on life, love, work, and spirituality. Its simplicity and depth of thought resonated with Dr. Kalam, who often emphasized the importance of spirituality in his own life.

5. "War and Peace" by Leo Tolstoy

As a lover of literature, Dr. Kalam appreciated the works of great authors like Leo Tolstoy. "War and Peace," with its profound exploration of human nature, conflict, and the complexities of life, was a book that Dr. Kalam found intellectually stimulating.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s books continue to inspire and motivate readers across the globe. His words, whether written or spoken, carry the power to ignite dreams and drive action. As a reader, Dr. Kalam himself was influenced by a diverse range of books that contributed to his philosophy and worldview. His own literary contributions, combined with his love for reading, reflect his belief in the transformative power of knowledge and education. By reading his books and his favorite reads, one can find inspiration to dream, learn, and strive for greatness.