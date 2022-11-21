World Television Day 2022: Day, history, significance and the impact TV has had on everyday life

World Television Day: On November 21, a day dedicated to television, is commemorated. The day recognizes the idea that television represents rather than television as a technology. In the modern world, television is a representation of communication and globalisation. The number of households with televisions worldwide is increasing, even though screen sizes have changed and people create, share, watch, and consume content on various other platforms, according to the official website of the United Nations.

The combination of traditional and contemporary broadcasting formats offers a chance to spread awareness of global issues that people face regularly.

World Television Day: History

Philo Taylor Farnsworth, an American inventor, invented the first electrical television in 1927. The first mechanical television station, W3XK, which Charles Francis Jenkins built, broadcast its first programme a year later. On December 17, 1996, the United Nations General Assembly declared November 21 to be World Television Day through resolution.

World Television Day: Significance

It was done to acknowledge the growing influence that television has on our judgement. With televisions, we could watch everything that was happening in the world within the comfort of our living rooms.

From 1927 to 2022: Impact of television

When we ask our grandparents or great-grandparents about life before television, they often mention that they used to read newspapers and books in addition to listening to the radio.

TV has grown into a vital element of every home today. Information, entertainment, and education can all be found there. Television is now a crucial medium for transmitting cultural ideals. Culture and public opinion have been essentially shaped by television.

Modern society is significantly influenced by television. Television has an impact because of the messages it broadcasts. The public's behaviour and mental patterns are impacted by these very messages.