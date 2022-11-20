World's Children's Day 2022: History, significance, theme and wishes

World Children's Day 2022: World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20th every year and was first celebrated on November 20, 1954, with the purpose of encouraging global unity and promoting children's welfare. Since the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on this day in 1959, this date has significant historical significance. The UN General Assembly once more accepted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the same day in 1989.

World Children's Day 2022: History and Significance

The UN General Assembly enacted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1959, making it a significant date. The UN General Assembly also adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on this day in 1989.

Since 1990, the UN General Assembly has celebrated World Children's Day on the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

World Children's Day offers each of us an inspirational entry point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children.

World Children's Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Children's Day in 2022 is "Inclusion for every child" which acknowledges that every kid has the fundamental right to an education. It aspires to provide kids with the tools they need for a better future and a more equitable and welcoming society.

When children and young people win -- we all win.



On this #WorldChildrensDay and every day, let’s work together to make the protection of children’s rights a reality #ForEveryChild. pic.twitter.com/S2mFbkAA3p — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) November 20, 2022

World Children's Day 2022: Wishes

- The best thing that has ever happened to me is you. You brought along all the sunshine into my life and made me a happy person. Wishing you a very Happy World Children’s Day.

- Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.

- The secret of genius is to preserve the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm. Happy World Children's Day!

- Every child is special in a special way and so are you. You are the reason for all our smiles and all our joy. May you have a life filled with love and happiness. A very Happy World Children’s Day!

- This day is a reminder to us to keep the child in us alive to enjoy this life to the fullest. Have a Happy World Children’s Day.