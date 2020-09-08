Zee Theatre celebrates Vijay Tendulkar with his path-breaking plays!

New Delhi: Renowned playwright Vijay Dhondopant Tendulkar has a rich body of work to his credit. Zee Theatre which has a repository of over 80 plays is celebrating some of Tendulkar’s best works. Let’s have a look at what is in store on 11th, 12th and 13th of September.

Sakharam B

Vijay Tendulkar’s one of the most controversial plays, Sakharam Binder was staged some forty years ago. Zee Theatre’s modern adaptation of the play which dwells on violence, morality, the existing male-dominated society is based on an egoistic cop and his take on women, especially those forsaken by society. In the play, Sakharam is found caught in a power struggle between the conventional Laxmi and the aggressive Champa. The play is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and stars Nachiket Purnapatre, Anuja Sathe, Chitrangada Chakraborty, Chandrashekhar Dutta



Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai

This play is an adaptation of Tendulkar’s Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe. The story which is a simple and engrossing one begins with a theatre group that plans to stage a make-believe play in a village. This make-believe however slowly turns into the grim reality when real stories come out in the open. Issues such as gender discrimination and time-worn social customs take center stage and the actors forget that it is just a play. The play is directed by Ritesh Menon and stars Nandita Das, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire, Yusuf Hussain, Pravina Bhagwat Deshpande, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ajitesh Gupta, and Abhay Mahajan.

Panchi Aise Aate Hai

Panchi Aise Aate Hain is the Hindi play adaptation of ‘Ashi Pakhare Yeti’ Arun, the Sutradhar of the play and a young traveller stumbles into the Shukla residence gets entangled in the family’s life problems. The Shuklas are trying hard to marry off their daughter Saru and constant rejections have forced the girl to try harder to impress every new groom that she has to meet. Arun is affected by this routine and attempts to solve it once and for all.

The play is directed by Ishan Trivedi and stars Ratan Rajput, Amol Parasher, Deepak Qazir, Vibha Chibber, Sandeep Dhabale, Vinnay Vishwaa.

With the help of Zee Theatre, plays have now become easily accessible to audiences around the world on a click of a button. To watch these 100 plays, Zee Theatre is available on Zee5, DishTV Rangmanch, Tata Sky Theatre, Vodafone Play, Airtel Digital TV Spotlight, D2H Rangmanch.