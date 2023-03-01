Zero Discrimination Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme, Quotes to Share And Celebrations on March 1

Zero Discrimination Day: Discrimination based on racial, gender, sexual, age, religious, or other grounds is illegal and contributes to inequality and poverty. The day is commemorated each year with a theme that is specific to it. Zero Discrimination Day is a yearly event that promotes inclusion, equality, and tolerance all throughout the world.

From its initial introduction by UNAIDS chief Michel Sidibe in 2014, it is observed on March 1 all across the world. The purpose was to increase public awareness of discrimination and the effects it has on people, communities, and societies.

Zero Discrimination Day 2023: History

Since the first of AIDS-related instances were recorded in 1980, more than 78 million people have contracted HIV, and 35 million have died. Since its inception in 1996, UNAIDS has been at the forefront of leadership, innovation, and partnership on a global, regional, national, and local level with the ultimate objective of eradicating HIV from human history.

The China Red Ribbon Foundation, Hanergy Holding Group, the Chinese government, civic society, and celebrities all supported the launch of Zero Discrimination Day in Beijing in 2014, which was led by UNAIDS director Michel Sidibe. In the days preceding March 1, 2014, similar activities were scheduled in countries all across the world.

The butterfly, which is regarded as a symbol of change, is the sign of Zero Discrimination.

Regardless of one's appearance, origin, or sexual inclination, everyone has the right to live a complete life with dignity, and the goal of Zero Discrimination Day is to inspire people around the world to promote and celebrate this right.

Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Significance

Zero Discrimination Day is held to promote equality, inclusiveness, and tolerance across the globe. The day seeks to highlight the significance of eliminating prejudice based on race, gender, sexuality, age, religion, handicap, and other considerations.

The United Nations originally started the Zero Discrimination Day initiative in 2014, and since then, it has gathered momentum globally. The campaign focuses on raising awareness about discrimination.

Around the world, there are several events and social media campaigns aimed at promoting equality which take place on this day. It is a chance for people all across the world to come together and make a commitment to creating a more fair, equitable, and tolerant world.

Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Theme

According to the UNAIDS official website, "On Zero Discrimination Day this year, under the subject "Save lives: Decriminalise," UNAIDS is highlighting how the decriminalisation of important communities and people living with HIV helps progress the end of the AIDS pandemic and saves lives.

Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Quotes

- “HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it.” — Princess Diana

- “Give a child love, laughter, and peace, not AIDS.” — Nelson Mandela

- "We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color." - Maya Angelou

- "The only way to change the world is to be positive and walk the talk." - Nkosi Johnson

- "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." - Martin Luther King Jr.

- "We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back." - Malala Yousafzai