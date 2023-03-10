Zodiac Alert! 5 Popular Misconceptions About Capricorn Busted

By Sachin Shrikrishna Pethe

Capricorn is the 10th astrological sign in the zodiac out of the 12 total zodiac signs. People born between December 22 to January 19 fall under this zodiac sign which is ruled by the powerful planet Saturn. In astrology, Capricorn is considered an Earth sign with negative polarity and one of the four cardinal signs. People born under this zodiac will show personality traits like being relentless, practical, disciplined, self-reliant, stoic, and secretly ambitious. These personality traits create certain misconceptions about people born under this zodiac sign.

Myth 1: Capricorns Can Be Really Boring

Since Capricorns are generally very disciplined, serious, and responsible in nature, people do tend to misunderstand and consider them as boring. While Capricorns generally prefer to follow the rules of the game, they certainly know how to enjoy and have fun in their own way. In the right setting, they will completely let their hair down and then nobody can be as funny and hilarious as a Capricorn.

Myth 2: Capricorns Like To Play Safe And Avoid Taking Risks

Being practical, Capricorns will always think twice before taking any physical risks or doing any stupid or childish activity. However, it does not mean they are afraid of taking risks. When it comes to taking a risk for a career or job, Capricorns will never shy away from it, provided the returns are commensurate with the risks. Their innate ability to plan for contingency before taking the risks can very well be misunderstood as their lack of ability to take risks.

Myth 3: It's Not Only Difficult But Impossible To Satisfy A Capricorn

Capricorn certainly set extremely high benchmarks for themselves and their teams. They have a tendency to relentlessly work until they achieve that milestone and they expect the same out of their team. Moreover, Capricorns are continuous learners and will never stop till they achieve their goals. Being goal-oriented is actually their strength and it is a complete myth that it is impossible to satisfy Capricorns.

Myth 4: Capricorns Love To Control And Rule

Capricorns are inherently practical, secretly ambitious, and at the same time, have a lot of self-control. These positive traits generally get misunderstood and people feel that Capricorns are egoistic and love to control the life of others. Capricorns can at the most be over-possessive and love to safeguard their near and dear ones rather than thinking about themselves.

Myth 5: Capricorns Lack Emotions

It is true that Capricorns can be practical, serious, and disciplined. However, it is incorrect to assume that Capricorns are emotionless. Capricorns love their family and like to spend time in their own circle of friends. Being practical they don't really like to display what they feel.

(Disclaimer: Sachin Shrikrishna Pethe is a Numerologist with All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. The views expressed in the article are those of the author, Zee News does not confirm it.)