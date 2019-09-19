Live updates: Cabs, autos, buses to stay off roads in Delhi-NCR today due to transport strike

Thousands of commuters in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to face tough times on Thursday as transport unions have called a one-day strike to register their protest against the newly amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and the steep hike in penalties proposed in the Act for violating traffic rules.

Several schools and educational institutions in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region have been closed as a large number of auto-rickshaws, taxis, App-based cab operators like Uber and Ola and commercial buses are off the roads. The call for day-long strike is given by United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA), which is an umbrella body representing 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments including trucks, buses, autos, tempos, maxi-cabs and taxis plying in the Delhi-NCR region.

Here are the latest and live updates of Delhi-NCR transport strike: