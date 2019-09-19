Live updates: Cabs, autos, buses to stay off roads in Delhi-NCR today due to transport strike

19 September 2019, 08:52 AM
Anamika Gupta has come to Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir for treatment but they were unable to find any taxi outside state. Anamika and her family finally took a rickshaw to reach the nearest metro or bus station.
19 September 2019, 08:46 AM
Kanchan Banerjee from West Bengal has undergone a leg operation and it is tough for him to walk even with a support. He waited for a long time at railway station for taxi but in vain. Banerjee has to go to Rajendra Nagar.
19 September 2019, 08:09 AM
The commuters are facing tough times due to strike as transporters are stopping buses, cabs and autos at different places. The transporters have started stopping DTC buses in front of Noida phase 3 police station.
19 September 2019, 07:56 AM
Reasons behind transport unions decision to call the strike:
1. Changes in amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019
2. Reduction in penalties under MV Act 2019
3. Irrational and unviable increase in the rates of income tax, vide sec 44-AE, for HGVs (heavy goods vehicles).
4. Insurance and medical safety for drivers of private vehicles.
5. Protest against government's decision to privatise airport and railway station in Delhi
19 September 2019, 07:51 AM
A student from Gurgaon missed his train at 6 AM due to the transport strike as he was unable to get an auto. The student tried to board metro but metro was not running at that time. The student wanted to go to Kurkushetra University to submit some important documents.
19 September 2019, 07:48 AM
A 68-year-old scientist named V P Khare who has reached New Delhi from Lucknow was not allowed to take a Uber taxi at station by workers of transport unions. Khare was forced to walk towards his destination with his 67-year-old wife.
19 September 2019, 07:32 AM
Nearly all schools in Noida are closed due to the transport strike.
19 September 2019, 07:32 AM
Striking transporters are not allowing passengers to sit inside taxis at New Delhi station.
19 September 2019, 07:30 AM
The UFTA has claimed that both the Centre and the Delhi government have forced the transporters to call the strike in order to register their protest.