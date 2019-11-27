Delhi pollution: Air Quality Index remains in 'Poor' category, likely to improve marginally

The air quality in the national capital and areas around deteriorated further on Wednesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the higher end of the 'Poor' category. The city has been reeling under severe air pollution since the fag-end of October. In the morning the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi docked at 262, according to the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI was recorded the highest in Mathura Road at 302, followed by Ayanagar at 301, IIT Delhi at 283, Delhi University at 273, Dhirpur at 283, Chandni Chowk at 274, Lodhi Road at 252, Airport (T3) at 230, and Pusa at 174. The AQI in Noida stood at 209 and Gurugram at 304.

According to SAFAR, there is a possibility of scattered rainfall which may improve AQI if sufficient rain occurs. The SAFAR model forecast had suggested that the AQI is likely to marginally improve on Wednesday to 'Moderate' category.

A marginal deterioration and AQI of 'Poor' category is forecasted for Thursday (November 28). The fire counts as per SAFAR multi-satellite product estimate is 554. The stubble transport-level winds are southeasterly and not favourable for plume transport no significant stubble impact is expecting for Wednesday and Thursday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered `good`, 51-100 `satisfactory`, 101-200 `moderate`, 201-300 `poor`, 301-400 `very poor` and 401-500 is marked as `severe`. An AQI above 500 falls in the `severe plus` category.

During winter each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.