1,000 more electric buses to ply on Delhi roads, Cabinet approves proposal

New Delhi: In a major move to fight air pollution, the Delhi Cabinet on Saturday approved 1,000 Low Floor Electric Buses for the national capital, claiming to be the first Indian city to have such a large number of e-buses.

Calling it a "historic day for Delhi", state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision will help in ensuring a cleaner, greener future for the people of Delhi. "The Delhi Cabinet clears proposal of 1,000 Low Floor Electric Buses - greater than the commitment of all Indian cities put together," he tweeted.

The Cabinet took the decision in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Congratulations Delhi. Cabinet approves 1,000 electric buses. Several obstacles were created. All obstacles cleared. Delhi will become the first India city to have such a large no of electric buses," Kejriwal tweeted.

Last July, the Delhi government gave in-principle approval for the hiring of a consultant to run 1,000 electric buses at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore in the national capital as promised in its 2018-19 Budget.