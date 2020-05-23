हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

13 new coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi, total now 92

A total of 13 new containment zones were announced in Delhi on Friday, taking the total in the national capital to 92, the Delhi government said.

13 new coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi, total now 92

New Delhi: A total of 13 new containment zones were announced in Delhi on Friday, taking the total in the national capital to 92, the Delhi government said.

The national capital has seen more than 2,200 cases in the last four days.

So far, 34 zones have been de-contained, government data shared on Friday morning said. It talked of 79 containment zones, which late Friday jumped to 92.

Six new zones were declared in South West district, and five in North district, the data said. East and North districts have the highest 17 zones each.

The South district has 16 red zones. East and West districts have one zone each.

The South West district has 10 red zones while North West and Central districts have eight zones each.

The North East district has five zones while Shadhara district has six zones.

Three red zones are in the New Delhi district.

As of Friday, Delhi had a total of 12,319 corona cases, with 208 deaths.

