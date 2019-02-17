हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

17-year-old boy shot at for eating eggs outside jewellery shop in Delhi

The boy, Manish, was eating eggs with his friends in front of the shop which is owned by one Umesh Verma. 

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was shot at for allegedly eating eggs with his friends in front of a jewellery shop in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, they said.

The boy, Manish, was eating eggs with his friends in front of the shop which is owned by one Umesh Verma. The shop owner objected to the Manish and others eating eggs and later called some persons who shot the boy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Manish was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital with one entry and exit wound in his chest, he said. His condition is stated to be stable now, he added.

A case was registered and Verma was arrested. Further investigation is underway, the police said. 

DelhiDelhi crime
