Delhi

28-yr-old worker dies as fire breaks out at factory

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 3.15 am.

28-yr-old worker dies as fire breaks out at factory
Representational image

New Delhi: A 28-year-old worker died after a fire broke out at a factory in Narela industrial area, police said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 3.15 am.

"Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was later brought under control, a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Service said.

The deceased was identified as Bablu, a native of Chal Jado village in Vaishali district of Bihar, police said.

The body of the worker was found in the basement of the factory, they said, adding that he was trapped inside the basement and died due to suffocation.

The other workers who were in the factory were sleeping at the time of the incident. However, they managed to escape, police said.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, they added.

