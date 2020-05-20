हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
70-year-old man dies after fire breaks out in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market

A 70-year-old man died after a fire broke out in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon triggering panic in the busy market area.

NEW DELHI: A 70-year-old man died after a major fire broke out in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon triggering panic in the busy market area.

According to initial reports, the fire erupted while meals were being prepared in the kitchen and it soon spread to other areas.

The 70-year-old deceased has been identified as Ganga Vishal. 

A Fire Brigade team was immediately rushed to spot which managed to douse the fire after some time. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

It is not clear yet as to what exactly caused the fire. 

The authorities are also assessing the damage done by the blaze in the busy market area.

DelhiSarojini Nagar Market fireDelhi Fire Brigade
