AAP councillor Guddi Devi threatens to immolate herself inside Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Coucillor Guddi Devi created a stir when she entered the well of Delhi Assembly with a bottle of kerosene threatening to immolate herself.

The Malka Ganj councillor entered the well threatening to immolate herself if the number of sanitation workers was not increased in her ward.

She claimed that the number of staff was reduced from 206 to 85 in 2018 and it was getting difficult to manage the situation.

The mayor condemned the act saying she was compromising the safety of other members of the House and assured to solve the problem in the next two days.

The Delhi Assembly witnessed high drama on Tuesday with councillors staging protest against the GNCTD (Amendment) Act.

Meanwhile two new AAP councillors took Ram Chander and Sunita Mishra took oath to office.