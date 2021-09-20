AAP government will form ‘Ministry of Employment and Migration Affairs’ in Uttarakhand to find new employment opportunities: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went to visit Uttarakhand on Sunday. There, he announced his guarantee of providing employment to every youth if the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in the state. He said that every youth will be given employment after the formation of the AAP government and till employment is not provided, one youth of every family will be given Rs 5,000 per month.

Kejriwal announced that 80 per cent of jobs in government and private sectors will be reserved for the youth of Uttarakhand and within six months one lakh jobs will be created; a Ministry of Employment and Migration Affairs will be created, which will explore new employment opportunities. The AAP Convenor said that political parties & their politicians ransacked Uttarakhand into ruins in 21 years and the AAP Government will bring the state back on track in 21 months.

He further added that every youth needs employment and it can happen, provided that a government with good intentions rules Uttarakhand. He appealed to the people that if they vote for BJP, they will get a new CM every month and if they vote for AAP, they will get a permanent CM, who will give employment to their children. Earlier, the AAP Convenor had announced free electricity up to 300 units to every family and free electricity to farmers, waiver of old bills and 24 hours electricity supply under the party’s first guarantee.

Uttarakhand’s parties & leaders left no opportunity to loot and ransack the state

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal began his address by first seeking the choicest blessings of the Devbhoomi and congratulated all the people upon the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra. “It has been 21 years since Uttarakhand was formed. In these 21 years, the political parties and the politicians of the state left no opportunity to completely ransack the state into ruins. They robbed the people of their rich rivers, mountains and jungles. What worse could have someone done to this state? For the past few months, we sat down with Col. Kothiyal and the people of the Uttarakhand who know the Devbhoomi in-depth to formulate a plan to uplift this state into prosperity.

The plan will aim to repair the damage caused in 21 years in just 21 months. And we will share our plans with the people as and when the time deems fit. We have made plans for all-round development of the state including how schools & hospitals will be established, how 24-hour electricity supply will be provided, how the roads will be fixed, how agriculture will be promoted and how employment will be generated. We have prepared a solid plan for all of this with the people who know this state very well. I presented the first focal point of that plan when I came here last time.”

Giving free electricity supply 24x7 in Delhi, will do it in Uttarakhand too

The AAP National Convenor said, “People were very distressed because of expensive electricity rates and exorbitant bills. On the other hand, 73% of people in Delhi don’t have to pay a penny for electricity. We assured them that like the way we did it in Delhi, we’ll do it here too. We guaranteed that when AAP comes into power in Uttarakhand, we’ll give 300 units of free electricity each month to each household, free electricity to farmers and waive off outstanding bills. Upon that we’d also supply electricity for 24-hours in the state. It isn’t like we’re giving free electricity so we’ll not supply electricity only."

"I am no politician. I don’t know how to do politics. This is a weakness of our party. We all don’t know how to do politics and that is why we get ridiculed by our rivals. But whatever anyone says or does, I can assure you one thing. If I make a promise, I deliver upon it. And whatever I promise, I say it after doing proper homework and research on it. If we’re saying we’ll provide free electricity, it means we will do it. If we’re saying we’ll supply it 24x7, we will do it. Delhi is living proof of our credibility,” Kejriwal said, talking about the dedication and devotion of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Politicians ransacked Uttarakhand to an extent that youth don’t have jobs

“Today, I am here to talk about the pain that irks the youth of the Devbhoomi the most. The youth here are full of energy and exuberance. The moment the youth of this state gets an opportunity they prove their mettle. When the youth of Uttarakhand serve the army they show the strength the Devbhoomi has enriched them with. But for the last 21 years, the political parties and the politicians of Uttarakhand have not only destroyed the state but also the youth of the state. Today, the youth don’t have opportunities in this state and they are forced to leave their house and families to migrate out of here to get work. The biggest problem of Uttarakhand is migration. I won’t be wrong to call Uttarakhand the ‘State of Migration’ or ‘Palayan Pradesh’. The youth are extremely distressed,” he added.

Only a party with honest intentions can save Uttarakhand

“The youth wants employment, and it shouldn’t seem like it is begging for it. It is rather the right of the youth to ask for employment from the government. We discussed this problem in-depth and came to the conclusion that it is easily possible. Only on the condition that Uttarakhand gets a government with honest and good intentions,” he said.

Kejriwal announced six guarantees of the AAP to Uttarakhand

1) Each and every unemployed youth would get employment.

2) Until the unemployed youth does not get employment, one member of the family would get Rs. 5,000 per month.

3) 80% of the jobs in the government and private sector of Uttarakhand would be reserved for the youth of Uttarakhand.

4) Within the first 6 months of the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Uttarakhand, 1 Lakh government jobs would be created.

5) A job portal on the lines of Delhi’s job portal would be established to connect employers with job seekers

6) An ‘Employment And Migration Affairs Ministry’ would be created to promote job opportunities and curb migration.

“To the people who might wonder how so many jobs would be created, the answer is that there are at least 50,000-60,000 vacancies. Apart from that, we’ll establish schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics, and take up developmental work that I’ll announce as and when I come next. All of this would yield the remaining jobs. Our Job Portal experiment in Delhi turned out to be very successful. We started a job portal in which we asked the recruiters to post for jobs and the job seekers to enlist themselves. In the pandemic when so many people got unemployed, it is surprising to note that more than 10 Lakh jobs were enlisted on the platform. Such a job portal would be started for the youth of Uttarakhand,” Kejriwal said, talking about his guarantees.

Talking about the ‘Employment And Migration Affairs Ministry’ he said, “it would be tasked with creating more jobs in the state, developing them to an extent that the youth would not migrate out of the state. They would create a conducive environment in Uttarakhand for youth who are out of the state and want to come back for employment.”

Private sector of Uttarakhand has great potential that needs to be developed

“The private sector of Uttarakhand has a great potential for generating jobs, especially the tourism sector. The Aam Aadmi Party government will build a tourism-friendly infrastructure in the state such as developing the wildlife tourism and adventure tourism sector which would generate more jobs and money. Even investments in the biotech industry can be made to make use of the abundance of medicinal plants in the state. Companies from all around the world can come and invest in Uttarakhand and the Aam Aadmi Party government will ensure it,” he said.

Col Kohtiyal gave 10,000 jobs without having any power: Kejriwal

“Uttarakhand will be made the Spiritual Capital for Hindus all over the world. This one announcement carries the potential of a huge number of jobs. Our CM candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal knows how to provide jobs. He gave jobs to 10,000 young people at a time when he did not have any power. He has pure intentions, desire and ability to provide jobs and ensure good governance to the people of Uttarakhand. If you vote for the BJP, you’ll get a new Chief Minister every month. But if you vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, you will get a stable CM for 5 years who will provide employment to the people of Uttarakhand. The Aam Aadmi Party government, through the implementation of these promises, will prevent migration from Uttarakhand and undo the disastrous governance of 21 years in 21 months,” Kejriwal concluded.

Live TV