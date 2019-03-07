हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP MLA

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal accused of rape, case registered

The Delhi Police has booked AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal for allegedly raping a woman.

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal accused of rape, case registered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has booked AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal for allegedly raping a woman.

The case was registered at the Prashant Vihar police station here after the woman lodged a complaint against the Rithala MLA.

According to police officials, an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (threatening) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) was registered on February 28.

The case is being investigated by the Crime Against Women Cell of Delhi police.

The woman has alleged that in December last year when she approached MLA in connection with a pension issue he raped her. According to police, the woman has alleged in her complaint that she was again raped at the MLA’s office over a month later.Further investigation is underway 

