NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday tore a defamation notice sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in connection with the Khadi scam and said that he was not "afraid of any legal notices whatsoever.''

The senior AAP leader tore the L-G’s notice while addressing a press conference and made a scathing attack on the L-G and even called for his immediate sacking from the Constitutional post.

"As a member of the Rajya Sabha, I have the right to speak the truth. I am not afraid of these legal notices sent by a thief, a corrupt man," Sanjay Singh said before tearing the notice into bits. "L-G looted 2.5 lakh artisans of their money. When we uncover the corruption, he sends a legal notice. There should be a CBI-ED probe against L-G Saxena to find out where the looted money is kept. I can tear and throw away such notices 10 times," Sanjay Singh said during the press conference.

तत्कालीन KVIC Chairman Vinai Saxena का एक और घपला आया सामने



KVIC में 4 लाख 55 हज़ार कारीगर करते हैं काम।

उन्हें Cash में भुगतान किया जाता था।



कारीगर High Court गए तो हाइकोर्ट ने आदेश दिया कि इन्हें कोई भी भुगतान Cash में नहीं किया जाए।



- @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/glXVCl7tq0 September 7, 2022

L-G VK Saxena had on Monday sent a legal notice to AAP leaders including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, for levelling "derogatory and malicious" charges against him.

The notice had asked the AAP leaders to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements".

The AAP alleges the Lieutenant Governor, appointed by the union government, is acting in "political vendetta" on directions from the Centre's ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.