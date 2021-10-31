हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

After 18 months, Delhi's IGI Airport Terminal 1 resumes operations

The airport terminal had been remained closed after a nationwide lockdown was announced by the government since March 25, 2020. 

After 18 months, Delhi&#039;s IGI Airport Terminal 1 resumes operations
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Days ahead of Diwali, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport`s Terminal 1 on Sunday resumed operations after more than 18 months of prolonged closure.

The official Twitter handle for the Delhi Airport also shared video and photos of the first scheduled flight arriving at Terminal 1 after 18 months. The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening was an Indigo flight that departed for Mumbai at 0105 hours.

Since March 25, 2020, the airport terminal had been remained closed after a nationwide lockdown was announced by the government. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had on Friday announced that it will resume flight operations at its T1 terminal from October 31 onwards.

The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively, the GMR group-led DIAL mentioned. The operations at Terminal 1 will resume with pre-COVID operators IndiGo and Spice Jet, DIAL had said.

