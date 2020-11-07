Air pollution levels remains 'very poor' in Delhi, Gurgaon, 'severe' in Noida

New Delhi: The pollution in the Delhi-NCR region is showing no signs of abating as the AQI continued to remain at 'very poor' category even on Saturday (November 7, 2020).

The pollution in Delhi was in 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 385, the pollution level in Noida was at 'severe' with an AQI level of 486, air pollution at Gurgaon was also 'very poor' with AQI levels at 350, as per SAFAR data.

On Friday, the overall pollution level in Delhi was recorded at 486 which includes other pollutants besides PM 2.5 particles. This was the worst air quality recorded in the city since November 14, 2019.

While on Thursday, the national capital recorded the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles at 14 times over the World Health Organisation safe limit.

In Noida, the pollution level was even worse than Delhi with AQI going up to 610 as per SAFAR data, on the other hand, Gurugram recorded AQI at 462 on Friday.

The air pollution levels recorded in Delhi and surrounding areas broke the record of this season. For the last 48 hours, the condition of these cities has been so bad that one cannot breathe properly. The pollution has also eclipsed Sun and there is no sunshine in Delhi.

There are six AQI categories, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".