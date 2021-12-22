हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi-NCR air quality

Air quality in Delhi, Gurugram remains 'very poor', ‘critical’ in Noida

Air quality in Delhi, Gurugram remains &#039;very poor&#039;, ‘critical’ in Noida

New Delhi: Despite several preventive measures, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 385, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida also slipped to the `critical` category, while the air quality in Gurugram was in the `very poor` category this morning. The AQI in Noida and Gurugram stands at 507 and 319 respectively, as per SAFAR.

 

 

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday informed that separate night patrols teams have been set up for each of the 11 districts of the national capital to monitor compliance to pollution control norms for construction-related activities.

The physical classes in Delhi school will resume for Class 6 and above from Saturday after being shut down for nearly a month because of air pollution. 

