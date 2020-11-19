Amid COVID-19, here's the total number of people allowed at Delhi weddings

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the AAP government's proposal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding functions in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government has decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend weddings in the city, and sent the proposal to the LG for approval.

"The lieutenant governor has approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow only 50 people at marriage functions," the official said.

This means 25 people will be allowed from the side of the groom and 25 from the bride's side. Along with this, two Pandits or Qazis, two DJ staff, two decoration staff, five from the hotel staff and eight people from caterer staff can attend a wedding.

Wherever there is a wedding ceremony, permission has to be taken before that. Along with this, the address of the venue and its time will also have to be recorded.

The address is being asked that when the program starts, a COVID-19 worker will be present in that marriage on behalf of the administration. This worker will keep an eye on the entire ceremony and as soon as the number is above 50 in the ceremony, an FIR will be lodged against the organiser.

Kejriwal had on November 17 said that according to directions and guidelines of the Centre, 200 participants were earlier allowed in wedding ceremonies due to the decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

"Now, a proposal has been sent to LG Baijal for his approval to withdraw the previous order and bring the number of guests for wedding ceremonies back to 50 from 200," he had said.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in novel coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.