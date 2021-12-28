हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Arvind Kejriwal to review situation in Delhi today, yellow alert likely

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level review meeting on Tuesday amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital after it witnessed the largest single-day cases spike on Monday in the last six months.

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Arvind Kejriwal to review situation in Delhi today, yellow alert likely

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level review meeting on Tuesday amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital after it witnessed the largest single-day cases spike on Monday in the last six months.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at noon at the Delhi Secretariat. The implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is likely to be the top agenda of the meeting.

With Delhi reporting the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months, a declaration of Yellow Alert with its host of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is likely to come into effect.

The COVID positivity rate surpassed 0.5 per cent for the second consecutive day in the national capital and according to GRAP, this is the scale of implementing a yellow alert. The national capital on Monday reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 6, Delhi had reported 331 cases.

 

What is GRAP and how are alerts determined?

 

In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on July 9, 2021, the Delhi government approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Accordingly, keeping in mind the third COVID-19 wave, four alerts were determined namely, yellow alert, amber alert, orange alert and red alert.  In view of the current situation of COVID-19, the yellow alert is likely to be implemented by the Delhi Government and DDMA, sources said.

There are many restrictions on the implementation of the yellow alert in Delhi.

Night curfew in Delhi

 

Notably, the Delhi government has already imposed a night curfew effective from Monday. The duration is from 11 pm to 5 am. But apart from this, schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes can be closed under yellow alert. 

At the same time, there is a provision under this that shops and malls with non-essential services or goods will open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even rule. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Delhi COVID-19 casesGRAPdelhi yellow alertOmicronArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

NEET-PG 2021 counselling: FAIMA calls for nationwide strike after face-off between protesting doctors, police in Delhi

Must Watch

PT18M35S

DNA: India entering a new era of COVID vaccination