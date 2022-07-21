New Delhi: After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena denied permission for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s Singapore visit to attend the World Cities Summit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener said he differs with the former`s advice and would go ahead with the visit. In his letter to the LG, Kejriwal said the World Cities Summit is not just a mayor`s conference. It is a conference of mayors, city leaders, knowledge experts etc. and the Singapore government has chosen to invite the Chief Minister of Delhi.

The Delhi CM said it is a matter of great pride that the Delhi model of governance especially the work done in the education, health and power sector is being discussed and recognised the world over.

"Singapore government has invited me to present the Delhi model before the city leaders from the whole world. It is a matter of great pride for every patriotic Indian. All of us should celebrate it and do our best to facilitate this visit," said the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal said human life is not compartmentalised into the subjects mentioned in the three Lists of the Constitution. If the visit of each Constitutional authority in our country were to be decided on the basis of what subjects fall within the jurisdiction of that authority, it would create a funny situation and a practical logjam, noted the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Then the Prime Minister would not be able to go anywhere because in most of his visits, he also discusses subjects which fall in the state list and do not fall in his jurisdiction. Then no CM would ever be able to make any visit anywhere in the world. Therefore. I humbly differ from the advice of LG. We will go ahead with the visit. Kindly apply for political clearance from the central government," Kejriwal said.

The AAP-led Delhi government and the Centre locked horns over Kejriwal`s proposed visit to Singapore to attend the global conference in Singapore.

Delhi LG VK Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the Singapore visit of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the `Eighth World Cities Summit and WCS Mayors Forum`, and advised him to not attend a conference that is prima facie a conference of mayors not befitting attendance by a Chief Minister, said sources.

Sources said that the LG has underlined the fact that GNCTD does not have exclusive domain over the issues corresponding with the theme of the conference and hence it will be inappropriate for a Chief Minister to be attending the same.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought permission to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore.

The World Cities Summit is a forum for leaders and industry experts to address the challenges of a livable and sustainable city and to deliberate on integrated urban solutions. This year the summit is being held between July 31 and August 3.