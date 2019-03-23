Arvind Kejriwal denied permission to hold public rally, blames BJP for cancellation

New Delhi: Police on Saturday denied permission to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's public rally in Shakurbasti. Police said that the place is congested and so the gathering was cancelled.

"Permission not granted as space is very congested. The concerned ACP rejected the proposal on these grounds," police said.

Kejriwal later blamed the ruling BJP for the cancellation. He further questioned how many rallies of the saffron party were cancelled in the last five years.

"BJP gets my public rally cancelled today through police. Police denies permission. How many BJP rallies were denied permission by police in Delhi in last 5 years?" Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi Chief Minister, however, is scheduled to address another rally in Timarpur on Saturday.

(With inputs from IANS)