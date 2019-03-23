हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Arvind Kejriwal denied permission to hold public rally, blames BJP for cancellation

Police said that the place is congested and so the gathering was cancelled.

Arvind Kejriwal denied permission to hold public rally, blames BJP for cancellation
File photo

New Delhi: Police on Saturday denied permission to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's public rally in Shakurbasti. Police said that the place is congested and so the gathering was cancelled.

"Permission not granted as space is very congested. The concerned ACP rejected the proposal on these grounds," police said.

Kejriwal later blamed the ruling BJP for the cancellation. He further questioned how many rallies of the saffron party were cancelled in the last five years.

"BJP gets my public rally cancelled today through police. Police denies permission. How many BJP rallies were denied permission by police in Delhi in last 5 years?" Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi Chief Minister, however, is scheduled to address another rally in Timarpur on Saturday.

(With inputs from IANS)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Arvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Fire erupts after cylinder explodes in building in Delhi's Moonga Nagar; rescue operations underway

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, March 23rd, 2019