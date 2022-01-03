Arvind Kejriwal govt's goal is to turn education into a mass movement in Delhi

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government's goal is to turn education into a mass movement in Delhi. So that every citizen, every child in Delhi should prioritise education. A mentoring initiative has been launched in the country to help with this.

Mentors from across the country are helping to make education a mass movement in Delhi. So far, 37,000 young people have enrolled in the programme, which is guiding 1.5 lakh pupils in Delhi government schools. With the way the country's mentors are guiding the children in Delhi's government schools, the day will not be far away when every child in Delhi will receive better education and contribute to the country's development.

Contributing to nation-building with no self-interest

Mentors contribute to nation-building without regard for self-interest. Children in Delhi who previously had no one to guide them have now discovered an older brother or sister with whom they can discuss and share their career challenges. Mentors are guiding them in the right direction based on their own experiences because children are at a loss about what to do.

'Desh Ke Mentor' initiative developed under 'Youth for Education' program

In Delhi government schools, around 9 lakh students are enrolled in grades 9 through 12. The Directorate of Education launched the 'Desh Ke Mentor' project as part of the 'Youth for Education' programme to provide guidance and assistance to these students.

The 'Desh Ke Mentors' will be volunteer youth from all over India who will guide and support the young students in our schools like an older brother or sister. These mentors would be able to enrol through a smartphone application created by the Delhi Technological University (DTU) in collaboration with the Delhi Directorate of Education.

The mentor-mentee engagement process has been ongoing for several months and has now been implemented in all Delhi government schools.

