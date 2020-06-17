Atishi, Vishesh Ravi and Rajkumar Anand – three AAP MLAs test positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs including party national spokesperson Atishi, Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi and Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The three AAP MLAs have been quarantined at the homes.

Atishi, the 39-year-old AAP MLA from Kalkaji Assembly segment in south Delhi, tested positive a day after party colleague and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to hospital with complaints high fever and breathing problem.

The Minister, however, tested corona negative and is slated to be tested again on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders took to Twitter to wish Aatishi speedy recovery.

“Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will get healthy soon and again get involved in serving the people,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted, “Get well soon Atishi, recover soon from Corona.”

Atishi, who represents Kalkaji assembly constituency, was tested on Tuesday and her report came positive on Wednesday, PTI quoted party sources as saying. She is currently under home quarantine.

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested negative for novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat.