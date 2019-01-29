Beating Retreat: Traffic diversions and routes to avoid in Delhi

In view of Beating Retreat and Illumination on Tuesday, traffic routes have been made by the Delhi Police for the convenience of the commuters. Beating Retreat will be held on Tuesday at Vijay Chowk, as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The following traffic diversions have been planned by the Delhi Police which will remain in force from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic. Traffic will not be allowed on the following stretches:- (a) Rail Ma, between Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan. (b) Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk. (c) Beyond Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Merlon Marg and Sunchri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. (d) Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and - Hexagon which will be totally pedestrianised.

General public/motorists are advised to take alternate routes i.e. Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T' Point, Safdarjung Road, Kama] Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc.

Buses will also be diverted from their normal route from 1 pm to 9:20 pm.

1. Buses bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place coming from Shantipath -Vinay Marg-Sardar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Vande Matram Marg- Shankar Road - Park Street.

2. Buses bound for Central Scott. will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road.

3. Connaught Place bound buses will take Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, -G.P.O.-Baba Khadak Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place 85 return via Bhagat Singh Marg - Peshwa Road-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road and Vande Mataram Marg.

4. Buses coming from South Delhi on Tughlaq Road and bound for Connaught Place/Central Sectt. will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg and follow the route as mentioned at SI. No. 1.

5. Buses coming to Mandi House and Fero. Shah Road and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhamba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

6. Connaught Place bound buses coming on Shahjahan Road will proceed to Shivaji Stadium via Aurbindo Chowk - Safdarjung Road - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg and beyond.

7. Buses bound for Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from South side will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

8. Buses bound from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from Ashram side will take Ashram Chowk -Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan and proceed further via Raj Ghat.

9. Buses coming from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Kashmere Gate and bound for South and South-East will take Delhi Gate - Jawaharlal Nehru Marg - Rajghat - Ring Road - Sarai Kale Khan - Ashram Chowk.

10. Buses coming from Vikas Marg and bound for South will take Ring Road - Sarai Kale Khan - Ashram Chowk.

11. Buses coming from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road - DDU Marg - I.P. Flyover - Ring Road - Sarai Kale Khan.