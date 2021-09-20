BJP Councillor along with others joins Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Dilip Pandey

New Delhi: Influenced by the historic work being done by the Kejriwal government in all areas including schools, hospitals, electricity, water, roads and Wi-Fi, people are constantly joining AAP. In this sequence, AAP spokesperson, MLA and Chief Whip in the Assembly, Dilip Pandey, inducted Pooja Madan and Anil Kumar Jha from the BJP into the party.

Pandey said, the way the Aam Aadmi Party is progressing with the resolution of 2022, the team will play a big role in making that resolution stronger. Aam Aadmi Party’s Adil Khan, Vikas Goel, LOP of North MCD, Manoj Tyagi, LOP of East MCD were also present on the occasion.

Dilip Pandey, Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party, MLA and Chief Whip in the Vidhan Sabha said, "Today is a very joyous day for the Aam Aadmi Party government. Influenced by the policies of Shri Arvind Kejriwal, some famous people from BJP are joining the Aam Aadmi Party today. Councillor Pooja Madan and her brother Sanjay Madan from Mukherjee Nagar ward of Timarpur assembly are joining the Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, BJP divisional in-charge Anil Kumar Jha from Karawal Nagar assembly is joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Anil Ji is the District Vice President of 2 Yojna and 1 Yojna District ‘Mantri’ of BJP North East Delhi. He is the District Vice President of Jhuggi Jhopri Cell of BJP North East Delhi and he is also the RWA President. Anil ji is also working as a social worker."

The other members joining the Aam Aadmi Party were Timarpur Vidhan Sabha in-charge Paramjit Singh, Mukherjee Nagar General Secretary Harish Agarwal, RWA President Gulshan Bhola, Yuva Morcha Vice President Monu Koli, OBC Front Delhi Pradesh's former social media co-in-charge Vijay Kapoor and Gorakhpuri ji, former vice-president of Mukherjee Nagar Mandal, joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

"On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party government, I welcome all the people to the party. Those who want change in MCD like Delhi, those who want to end corruption from MCD want to work under the leadership of Shri Arvind Kejriwal's government. Today the family of the Aam Aadmi Party is not only getting bigger but is also getting stronger. And the way the Aam Aadmi Party is slowly moving forward with the resolution of 2022, this entire team will have a big contribution in taking forward that resolution firmly,” he added.

Pooja Madan expressed her gratitude to Dilip Pandey for joining the Aam Aadmi Party. She said, "During my tenure, Dilip Pandey ji boosted my spirit by believing in me. Seeing his work and hard work for the public, I also got the desire to work for the public with the same passion. I am very happy to join the Aam Aadmi Party and will try to make the party stronger in every possible way under the leadership of Delhi government.”

Agreeing with Pooja Madan on joining the Aam Aadmi Party, Anil Jha said, “the pace at which development took place in the area after the arrival of Dilip Pandey was not there earlier. I was getting suffocated by being in the BJP. It was very important for me to come out of BJP's corruption. Impressed by the way the Aam Aadmi Party works in the interest of the people, I decided to join this party. I will do public welfare work in every possible way.”

Live TV