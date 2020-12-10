BJP goons attacked Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house, alleges AAP; Delhi Police arrests 6

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was "attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons". The Delhi Police has arrested six people so far.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the police did not stop the goons from entering Sisodia's residence and even removed the barricades around the house.

He also played a purported video of the outside area of Sisodia's residence where a group of people can be seen forcefully entering inside.

"BJP goons attacked the house of deputy chief minister while he was not at home. The Delhi Police helped the BJP goons in this act," Bhardwaj added.

आज बीजेपी के गुंडे मेरी ग़ैरमौजूदगी में मेरे घर के दरवाज़े तोड़कर अंदर घुस गए और मेरे बीवी बच्चों पर हमला करने की कोशिश की. @AmitShah जी आज आप दिल्ली में राजनीति में हार गए तो अब इस तरह से हमें निपटाएँगे? pic.twitter.com/aDwjz6DR3B — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 10, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Sh Manish Sisodia’s home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?"

I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Sh Manish Sisodia’s home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 10, 2020

The BJP workers earlier staged a protest near Sisodia's residence over an alleged conspiracy to kill mayors and leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations staging an indefinite dharna demanding payment of dues from the Kejriwal government.

Attack on Dy CM @msisodia's family by BJP Goons in the presence of police who remained a mute spectator. Visuals from CCTV footage : pic.twitter.com/rq1TTITDmD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 10, 2020

The police is further investigating the case. The house comes in the area of ​​Tilak Marg police station of Delhi.

Reacting to the charges, Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel Devraha claimed AAP leaders were trying to divert attention from the 'conspiracy' to kill BJP mayors and other corporation leaders.

"We protested outside Sisodia's residence to make it clear that the BJP workers are capable of answering any form of challenge," he said.

The Delhi BJP had on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging that they were conspiring to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. Pathak had rubbished the allegation, saying the BJP has a habit of mixing random audios with random videos to "defame and malign" the image of people.

with additional inputs from news agency PTI