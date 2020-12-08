CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest by Delhi Police post-Singhu visit, alleges AAP

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday (December 8, 2020) alleged that the Delhi Police has placed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest since his visit to the Singhu border to meet protesting farmers on Monday.

The party took to Twitter and claimed that no one has been permitted to enter or leave Kejriwal’s residence.

“The Chief Minister met farmers at the Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, the Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of the Home Ministry,” Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA said at a press conference on Tuesday.

No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence, Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has rejected the allegations. “It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,’’ Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi Police, said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal had on Monday visited the farmers at the Singhu border, where he also reviewed the facilities for farmers at the spot, according to ANI. Kejriwal was the first CM to visit a protest venue. The AAP leader has extended the party’s support to the farmers’ call for the Bharat Bandh on 8 December.

He added that at the beginning of their protests, the Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. “I was pressurised but didn't permit,” he said.

He also reiterated that the AAP and its leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars'. “I haven't come here as the CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports the 8 December Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation,” he said, according to ANI.

