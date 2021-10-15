BJP-ruled MCD hasn't paid GPF payouts to several retired employees to date: Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi: After making a complete mockery of the public’s trust and ransacking the entire state, the BJP has now stooped down to the extent of defrauding the employees of the MCD, which it rules over. AAP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday informed how the BJP has robbed of the employees of the MCD of the GPF payouts that they deserve. He said that instead of Rs. 1,232 crores, only Rs. 28 crores present in North MCD’s GPF accounts.

He said that the BJP leaders must answer where Rs 1200 crore went. Shri Bhardwaj further informed that not a single penny has been deposited into GPF accounts since 2014 by the BJP-ruled MCD and it hasn’t paid GPF payouts to several retired employees till date. He further stated that Delhi BJP’s Adesh Gupta must tell how the 1200 crore rupees vanished into thin air and how it will come back to MCD. The AAP Chief Spokesperson said that everyone knows BJP is packing their bags because they will be kicked out of MCD, but they should have the decency to tell the next party that will come in power how that money will be brought back.

AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj talked about how the BJP-ruled MCD is defrauding its own employees and said, “We are all well aware of the fact that every company, private or government, has to implement a GPF deduction in the employee’s salary. Both the employee and the employer deposit equal proportions of money towards it and the money gets deposited into their GPF account. GPF money holds huge importance for an employee, especially in the case of those employees who are nearing retirement. GPF payouts are sought by them to fulfil their lifelong dreams of their child’s marriage or building their dream homes. This money only gets collected after years of hard work and means a great deal to the employees.”

'MCD’s GPF accounts to have Rs 1232.45 cr but only have Rs 28cr kept aside'

He added, “When we sought answers to our queries from the MCD, we were apprised of the fact that there should be Rs 1,232.45 crore reserved for this exercise. This money belongs to two kinds of people, one, those who have retired and are waiting to be paid and the second, those who are still working and contributing to the funds. We learned that there are several such employees who have retired but have not been given their payouts. Their dues amount to rupees 38 crores 24 lacs. What’s even more shocking is that instead of the 1,232.45 crore rupees that should be with the North MCD for this purpose, only 28 crore rupees have been kept aside. Where did 1200 crore rupees go? How did such a large sum vanish into thin air? Even for the existing dues of 38 crore rupees, you only have 28 crores.”

'Not a single penny deposited by MCD towards GPF payouts since 2014'

“This story doesn’t end here. They haven’t deposited a single penny towards GPF since 2014. It is a matter of shame for all of us that the MCD is making deductions from the employees’ salaries, but there’s no record of where it is going. Let us not forget that it is a criminal offence to not contribute towards the GPF payouts for employers. It goes for both private and government employees,” Bhardwaj said.

'Adesh Gupta must answer where such a large sum of money go'

Taking a dig at the BJP, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The leaders of the BJP who haven’t got the GPF deductions deposited for 7 years now should have some shame at least? They looted the people of Delhi whenever and however they could. They extorted money when Delhiites were putting up linters; they robbed them in the name of cleaning garbage and now they are looting their own employees? We want to know where did the 1,200 crore rupees go?"

"We want to ask Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta — you’re a councillor in the North MCD, you’ve been a Mayor, you know everything about the MCD’s works. Please tell us where did these 1,200 crore rupees go and how will you bring this money back into the MCD? MCD runs on taxpayers’ money. The money you are defrauding your own employees of has come from the honest taxpayer’s income. Everyone knows you are preparing to pack your bags because you’ll be kicked out of the MCD, but at least the next party that will come into power, where such a large sum went so they can bring it back if you can’t,” AAP leader added.