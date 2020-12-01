Blow to private hospitals in Delhi as Arvind Kejriwal govt slashes COVID-19 RT-PCR test price--Details here

In a major blow to private hospitals in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday slashed the price of COVID-19 RT-PCR test. The move comes in a jolt to the private hospitals over them charging arbitrary price.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests. These tests are being conducted free of cost in government hospitals.

As per the directives, the price of the RT-PCR test at private labs has been reduced to Rs 800 in Delhi. If the sample is collected from home, the test price will be Rs 1,200 which includes the visit charge.

Earlier, people had to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs. The price cut of the RT-PCR test is by two-thirds in Delhi.

"I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however, this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister's tweet had said orders for this will be issued immediately.

RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test are two types of tests done to detect coronavirus. Both tests are done free at government testing centres and hospitals, but not at private clinics or hospitals.

Delhi has reported 1,487 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 35,091 on Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.