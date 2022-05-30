हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Satyendar Jain

ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case. The central agency said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him.

ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an ongoing money laundering case probe against him. The central agency arrested Delhi's Health Minister in connection with a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, said the ED officials

 

 

The central agency said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him. In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case. 

Meanwhile, Jain's arrest evoked a sharp response from Delhi's ruling AAP. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "Satyendar Jain has been arrested by ED in a "fake" case as he is AAP's in-charge of Himachal Pradesh elections.''

"BJP is scared of losing Himachal Pradesh elections," the Delhi Deputy CM said, according to PTI. 

Satyendar Jain is the Minister of Health, Home, Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development & Flood, and Irrigation and Water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government. He is an MLA from Shakurbasti.

 

