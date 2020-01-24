BREAKING NEWS: My general opinion: Kapil Mishra replies to EC on 'India vs Pak' tweet on Delhi election

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Friday replied to the Election Commission notice over his tweet likening Delhi assembly polls to India-Pak contest.

In his four-page reply, Mishra said that it was his 'general opinion' and he has only given a general opinion as many people were facing lot of problem due to the closure of Shaheen Bagh road.

''Since Shaheen Bagh does not fall in my constituency (Model Town) from where I am contesting, therefore it should not be taken in the context of Delhi election or violate the model code of conduct," Mishra said in his reply.

The Election Commission has earlier asked Twitter to remove a controversial tweet by BJP's Kapil Mishra, a candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, in which he likened the election in the city to an India versus Pakistan contest.

Live TV

The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on Thursday, EC officials said.

The Delhi CEO Office has also issued a show-cause notice to Mishra, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town constituency, they said.

"We took cognisance of the tweet and wrote to EC last night seeking its removal. The EC then asked Twitter to remove his tweet. The tweet is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, so we have taken action," Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.

"We have also issued a show-cause notice to Kapil Mishra," he said. In the tweet on Thursday, Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, said the February 8 election will be a contest between India and Pakistan in Delhi.

In its criticism of opposition parties over their protest against the citizenship law, the BJP has been accusing them of speaking "Pakistan's language". Authorities at the Delhi CEO Office had earlier said that social media posts are being constantly monitored to check for any provocative or inflammatory posts or tweets being made by users, related to the polls.

The election will be a triangular fight involving the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. Polling will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.