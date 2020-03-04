BREAKING NEWS: Rahul Gandhi visits riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, says India’s image has taken a hit

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) visited the areas hit by recent riots in northeast Delhi and interacted with the kin of the victims there. He was part of a Congress party delegation, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, which visted the violence-hit northeast Delhi during which they met the affected families.

Talking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "The country’s image has taken a big hit globally due to the unfortunate and mindless violence in northeast Delhi.’’

''India is being divided and no one is benefitting from this. Our future has been burnt here,'' Rahul added.

He, however, appealed to the people to move on and unite to rebuild the areas and the families affected by the violence.

The Congress party had organised the visit to show solidarity with the victims. This was the Congress party leaders’ first visit to the area, where over 40 people died and more than 200 were injured in spiralling violence over four days last week.

The Congress delegation was ferried in a white tourist bus, which made several stops in the area. Gandhi and Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also visited a school which was set on fire in Brijpuri, one of the epicentres of the violence.

“This school is the future of Delhi. Hate and violence has destroyed it. This violence is of no benefit to ‘Bharat Mata’. Everybody has to work together and take India forward at this time.’’ Rahulk said after visiting the vandalised school in Brijpuri.

Two days ago, Rahul had responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet in which he appeared to hint at quitting the social media. "Give up hatred, not social media accounts," Rahul had said in his tweet.

The Gandhi scion was also spotted at the party's protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament on Tuesday over Delhi riots.

Congress party leader Ranjan Chowdhury had said that his party will continue protests within and outside Parliament until there is a discussion on Delhi violence.

The Congress, along with other opposition parties, has been demanding a discussion on the violence in Parliament. While the government has indicated that it is ready for it, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has set a date after Holi, which has hugely upset the Opposition.

The tug-of-war over the issue has led to uproar in Parliament and frequent adjournments, and very little legislative work has been conducted over the last two days.

At least 47 people have died and more than around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi.