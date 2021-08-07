हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Building collapse in Delhi's Nand Nagri, 1 feared trapped, 3 rescued

Atleast three persons were rescued while one is feared trapped under the debris of a two-storeyed building that collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital on Saturday (August 7, 2021).

Building collapse in Delhi&#039;s Nand Nagri, 1 feared trapped, 3 rescued
File photo

New Delhi: Atleast three persons were rescued while one is feared trapped under the debris of a two-storeyed building that collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital on Saturday (August 7, 2021).

The owner of the building, identified as Dhani Ram, was residing there with his family during the time of the collapse, the police told ANI . A police team rushed to the incident site and launched a rescue operation, as per an official statement. 

"There is a possibility that one person may be still under the debris. Efforts are being made to rescue the person," added the police.

The building owner, his wife Anaro Devi, 65 and one other person identified as Rajkumar, 64, was rescued said the police. All the three are currently receiving medical treatment at the GTB Hospital. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi News
Next
Story

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Application process for 153 posts ends today, Hurry up!

Must Watch

PT3M43S

Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist caught in Budgam