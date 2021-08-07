Building collapse in Delhi's Nand Nagri, 1 feared trapped, 3 rescued

New Delhi: Atleast three persons were rescued while one is feared trapped under the debris of a two-storeyed building that collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital on Saturday (August 7, 2021).

The owner of the building, identified as Dhani Ram, was residing there with his family during the time of the collapse, the police told ANI . A police team rushed to the incident site and launched a rescue operation, as per an official statement.

"There is a possibility that one person may be still under the debris. Efforts are being made to rescue the person," added the police.

The building owner, his wife Anaro Devi, 65 and one other person identified as Rajkumar, 64, was rescued said the police. All the three are currently receiving medical treatment at the GTB Hospital.