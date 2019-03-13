हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Car Catches Fire

Car catches fire near Akshardham temple in Delhi

No one was hurt in the incident, they said.

Car catches fire near Akshardham temple in Delhi
Pic for representational use only

New Delhi: A car caught fire near Akshardham temple in East Delhi on Wednesday apparently due to a CNG leak inside the vehicle, fire officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident, they said.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to have been caused due to a CNG leak. 

"We got a call at around 11:25 AM about the incident. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused," they said. 

The incident comes days after three people, including two minor girls, were charred to death in a similar case on the Akshardham flyover.

Tags:
Car Catches FireAkshardham TempleEast DelhiDelhi Fire Brigade
Next
Story

Khalistan Commando Force terrorist and Bhinderwale associate arrested in Delhi

Must Watch

PT4M15S

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad meets Chief election commissioner