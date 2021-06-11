Centre wants to hide the position of COVID-19 vaccine stock from its people: Atishi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s senior leader and MLA Atishi presented the vaccination bulletin through a video address on Thursday and stated that Instead of getting maximum people vaccinated, the Centre wants to hide the position of vaccine stock. Amid vaccine scarcity, the central government finds hiding numbers more important than inoculating its citizens.

Vaccination for Delhi’s youth restarted today (Thursday) after a halt of 16 days, amid such a situation, surprising that the Centre wants us to conceal facts and escape our own people. The Delhi govt believes that people have a right to know about the situation of vaccines and it has been our constant effort to put everything transparently in front of our people. For 45+ 2 days of Covaxin and 26 days of Covishield available. For 18-44, 4 days of stock of Covaxin and 8 days of Covishield available. For 18-44 years, 1,24,000 doses of Covishield and 50,000 doses of Covaxin available. 29,800 doses were supplied to us yesterday for the 18-44 category. On 9th June, 47,978 doses were administered out of which 25,527 were first doses and 22,451 were second doses.

The senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and MLA Atishi said, “ As the people of Delhi know that the Delhi government releases the vaccination bulletin every evening. We share about how many vaccines were administered the previous day, and information about the total vaccination in Delhi, how many first doses and how many second doses, as well as the stock position of the different vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield, that whether those vaccines are available or not."

She further said, "we believe that the people of Delhi have a right to know whether there is any vaccination available or not or whether their slots are available or not, because today, after the devastating effects of the second wave, want to get vaccinated. That is why they want to know about the availability of the vaccines and where they are being administered, whether the slots will be opened up or not. But we are surprised by the fact that yesterday the Central Government has sent a letter to all the state governments where they have mentioned that no state government will be allowed to share the information about how many vaccines have been administered and what is the stock position. ”

She said, “We are surprised by the fact that the Central Government whose work was to vaccinate the people above 18 years but it did not do so. Today the situation in Delhi is such that the vaccination has begun after 16 days. For 16 days no vaccine was available in Delhi. Every day people were struggling such that no dose of Covaxin was available for those between 18-44 years and even those above 45 years. that is why the people wanted to know whether the vaccine was available or not and the Central Government, instead of providing the vaccination, passed the order that no state government will be allowed to share information regarding the availability of the vaccines .”

Atishi said, “ It is our appeal to the Central government that instead of hiding information regarding the vaccines, focus on providing the vaccines. If the vaccine is unavailable then either today or tomorrow the people will get to know about it and to know about the vaccine status, is the right of every citizen because it is the very vaccine that can save the people from Covid-19. So today it is our appeal to the central Government that instead of hiding notices, make the vaccines available to the state governments so that the people of the states and the entire country can get vaccinated and, in that way, save their lives as well as the life of the rest of the country .”

The senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and MLA Atishi said, “The vaccination drive is happening at a rapid pace in Delhi. Yesterday, that is on 9th June, 47,978 doses of the vaccine were administered out of which 25,527 were first doses and 22,451 were second doses. With this, in Delhi 58,30,579 total vaccine doses have been administered and now in Delhi, 13,63,000 people are those who have been administered both the doses .”

She said, “As far as the availability of the vaccine is concerned, as of today 5.5 lakh doses of the vaccine are available for those above 45 years out of 5,20,000 doses of Covishield are available and 28,600 doses of Covaxin are available. As we had shared earlier, the Covaxin doses are only being administered as the second dose, that is only those who have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, only they are being given the second dose .”

She said, “For 18-44 years, the total stock position is as follows – in Delhi 1, 74, 000 doses of the vaccine are available out of which 1,24,000 are of Covishield and 50,000 doses of Covaxin are available. Yesterday 29,800 doses of the vaccine were added for the 18-44 category. The vaccines for 45+- we have a stock of 2 days of Covaxin and 26 days of Covishield. For the youth – that is for those between 18-44 years we have 4 days of stock of Covaxin and 8 days of Covishield. This means for the next 4 days, those who have been administered the first dose of Covaxin, they can comfortably get their second dose administered in the next 4 days. As far as those who have not gotten vaccinated with their first dose, all the slots will be available for the next 8 days for those between 18-44 years. You can book the slots on the CoWIN app. “

She said “We believe that the people of Delhi have a right to know about the availability of the vaccine and where it is available. This is the reason why we share this information with the people of Delhi and it is again our request to the Central government to please make the vaccine stock available.”

