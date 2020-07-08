CM Arvind Kejriwal directs hospitals to share analysis of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the Health Secretary and hospitals in the national capital to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks.

The objective behind the order is to take all possible measures to further reduce COVID-19 related deaths in Delhi.

The COVID-19 related deaths have already seen a decline from the peak - over 120 per day in June to 50 deaths on July 7 – due to continuous monitoring, testing and analysis by the Delhi Health Department.

According to reports, the Principal Secretary (Health) has been asked to share a detailed analysis of deaths and measures that can be taken to further reduce COVID-19 deaths in Delhi.

The Delhi government has also directed all government and private COVID-19 hospitals to obtain feedback from COVID-19 survivors and their opinion on donating blood plasma at the time of discharge from the medical centres.

The medical superintendents of all government and private COVID-19 hospitals have been issued directives in this regard. The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors` services at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions.

A few days back, Delhi Chief Minister had inaugurated the country`s first `plasma bank` at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in the capital to ease access to plasma.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has recorded as many as 1,00,823 cases of COVID-19 till July 7. Out of the total, 25,620 are active cases, 72,088 have been cured or discharged and 3,115 have died due to the lethal infection.