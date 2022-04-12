New Delhi: Triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid-19 in the national capital, Delhi on Monday reported 137 new cases of coronavirus infections. The daily positivity rate was 2.70 per cent, the highest in the last two months. Earlier, on February 5, the positivity rate was 2.87 per cent.

As per the Delhi government`s Covid-19 bulletin, the national capital has 601 active cases. The national capital has so far recorded 18,66,380 positive cases of Covid-19.

The cumulative positivity rate is 4.98 per cent. As many as 144 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up to 18,39,622.

The death toll is 26,157 and the case fatality rate is 1.4 per cent. As per government data, Delhi has 741 containment zones. During the last 24 hours, a total of 5,079 tests were conducted in the national capital. In the ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19, 2,856 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Of these, 448 took their first dose and 1,884 took their second dose. The number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 136.

The cumulative number of children in this age group is 17,38,492. India reported fresh 861 COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

Live TV